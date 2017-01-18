Mid-Michigan tennis tournament showcases outstanding talent

A Mid-Michigan women’s professional tennis tournament is continuing its tradition of showcasing outstanding international talent and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

The tournament is the fourth USTA Pro Circuit women’s event of the 2017 season and the only women’s event to take place in Michigan this year.

It was announced Wednesday that Madison Brengle will headline the event.

In 2015, Brengle rose to stardom after defeating No. 13 see Andrew Petkovic and advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Brengle is one of 11 Americans in the main draw.

The tournament is held Jan. 29 through Feb. 5. At the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

