Man arrested in neighborhood burglaries

Authorities say they've caught the man responsible for the burglary of several homes, garages and sheds in a Mid-Michigan neighborhood.

The burglaries took place during the months of November and December in 2016 at the Riverview subdivision, located along N. Ballenger Highway south of Flushing Road.

Through their investigation and help from the community, police were able to gather a suspect description.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at about 11:30 a.m., a community member told Flint Township Police Department that the suspect was seen in the area. Officers were able to locate the 27-year-old Flint man and after a brief foot chase he was taken into custody.

The suspect was positively linked to several of the burglaries, police said.

The name of the suspect will not be released until after arraignment.

