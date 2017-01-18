Driver enters plea in fatal hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

Driver enters plea in fatal hit-and-run

Todd Maher (Source: Bay County Jail) Todd Maher (Source: Bay County Jail)
Calvin Laforest Calvin Laforest
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

More than a year after a deadly hit-and-run, the driver has pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

On Sept. 17, 2015, Calvin LaForest was riding his motorcycle on S. Euclid Avenue in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township when Michigan State Police said a truck turned off Stark Road and failed to yield, hitting LaForest. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck ran off, leaving his truck behind. After investigating, officials found out the truck was stolen.

Eight months later investigators arrested Todd Maher of Bay City. He entered his plea on Jan. 17 of 2017 and will be sentenced in February.

