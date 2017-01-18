Spirit's Cole Coskey among top prospects

SAGINAW, Mich. – NHL Central Scouting announced Wednesday their midterm rankings heading into the 2017 NHL Draft. The 2017 draft will be held at the United Center in Chicago on June 23-24.

The Saginaw Spirit’s Cole Coskey ranked No. 96 among North American skaters. The 6’0, 190 pound right wing from Zion, Illinois is in his sophomore campaign with the Spirit after Saginaw took him in the third round (47th overall) of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Coskey was a participant in the CCM USA Hockey All-American Top Prospects Game in Philadelphia on September 22. 2016, which featured some of the top rated American-born players heading into this year’s NHL Draft.

Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2017. All rights reserved.