New veterans chapter to help deal with PTSD

Many times when military vets come home from overseas they deal with post traumatic stress disorder.

A new chapter is being formed in Mid-Michigan to help them deal with PTSD. The tools involved are kayaks and fishing poles.

Natasha Galvin is a former military police officer. Due to physical limitations she couldn't join a civilian force so she decided to organize the quest for fish - also known as the Central Michigan chapter of Heroes on the Water.

"I realized there are veterans similar to me or they have worse conditions. They have permanent disabilities. They have combat wounds. They have invisible wounds. They have PTSD and other issues. So I realized there's a need for resources in our area," Natasha Galvin said.

Her husband is a veteran and loves the idea of getting military heroes together to go after water prey.

"It's a good stress reliever to get out and be a part of nature and do things like fly fishing, kayaking, just being out there," Michael Galvin said.

The Little Forks Conservancy is working to get the vets to local waterways for their excursions.

"We're actually serving as the drop off location if anyone has any used equipment that they would like to donate to the group to help this program get started," said Joelle Feruson, with the conservancy.

Bo Brines, owner of Little Forks Outfitters, is proud to help out with equipment for the vets.

"To help give back to the veterans who have given so much to us," Brines said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.