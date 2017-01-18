City worker: Bridge closure part of $6 million repair project

Gov. Rick Snyder spent a portion of his State of the State address of Tuesday talking about Michigan's crumbling infrastructure.

It is an issue all too well-known in places like Bay City, which is near the top in the number of bridges it maintains.

One of those bridges was shut down on Wednesday, but despite other media reports that suggested it was for emergency repairs the city insists it was just scheduled maintenance.

The repairs to the Liberty Bridge in Bay City cost about $30,000, Director of Public Works Bill Bohlen said.

He said work was done to remove, rebuild and re-install one of the bascule bridge's four center locks. That resulted in the closure of the bridge for a few hours.

"A center lock actually is one of the lock members that locks together the two spans when they go back into their closed position," Bohlen said.

The repairs were just part of nearly $6 million in work needed for both the Liberty and Independence Bridge. Despite the hefty price tag, Bohlen wants everyone to know the bridges are safe.

The bridge will need to be closed again soon for more work, but Bohlen said there are no plans to shut the bridge down permanently. He said a combination of federal grants, state funds and adjustments to the city budget will be the source of funding that keeps the bridge open.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.