Woman needs help replacing pipes in bathroom

When a family's bathtub kept backing up and filling with water they hoped it would be an easy fix, but the repair costs are beyond their reach.

"I just hope somebody out there would be willing to give me a hand. I really need the help," said Marilyn Griffin, Bay City resident.

After weeks of her bathtub backing up with water, she found out she needs the pipes completely replaced.

"I have a problem with using the face bowls in my bathroom. The water is backing up in my bathtub and not draining down. Plunging it doesn't help. It slowly, gradually will drain, but I can't use my bathtub," Griffin said.

This is causing a serious problem for her, her son and her grandson.

"Just from using the face bowl the tub is filling up with water. Just from that, brushing your teeth and washing your face in the morning," Griffin said.

She called a plumber and hoped for a simple fix.

"After he tried to snake it so it would drain, he said that my pipes had done some type of fusion where the water - it's just not going to work unless it's replaced," Griffin said.

She said the cost she was quoted at to replace those pipes is $330. Griffin said her social security check doesn't stretch far enough.

She is asking for help with covering the cost of performing the service altogether.

"My social security check just doesn't go that far and I really need my bathtub to work," Griffin said.

