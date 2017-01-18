City to roll out plan to fix housing crisis - WNEM TV 5

City to roll out plan to fix housing crisis

A Mid-Michigan community is facing some tough decisions when it comes to its housing market.

A recent study suggested disaster is ahead for Bay City if nothing is done to stop the problem. That study said there are too many old and rundown homes in the city, making them worth too little.

"This is a critical point for the city," City Manager Rick Finn said.

He believes his community is at a fork in the road and the time is now to fix the housing situation.

"We can make this happen. We can turn this city around entirely and really be successful, but we need to act now," Finn said.

A housing study released last year found there are too many houses and not enough residents to fill them. That is driving down property values and driving up blight throughout the city.

Finn believes he has the solution and plans to roll out his recommendations on how to fix the problem in a couple of weeks.

"This is going to be a systematic neighborhood approach and so we're going to implement new ordinances. The recommendations will be to add some additional staff and the programs are designed so that neighborhood by neighborhood we'll be taking the city back," Finn said.

He said his goal is to resolve the housing problem over the next 15 years.

The effort will take place in three phases. The first phase is set to begin this year. Even though Finn is optimistic his recommendations will put the city on a path to improved housing, he admits funding will be needed to make his vision a reality.

"They'll be some cost implications, but it's a matter of how we're going to set our priorities up. Where are we going to spend our money? And how do we deal with these issues," Finn said.

Finn's recommendations will be revealed at a town hall meeting on Jan. 30 at City Hall.

