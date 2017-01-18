Water crisis activists react to Snyder's State of the State address

Gov. Rick Snyder spoke for nearly an hour during his State of the State address. He touched on everything from failing infrastructure to business success.

One thing a local group wanted to hear more about was the Flint water crisis and how it will be resolved.

"It was very disappointing," said Nayyirah Shariff, director of Flint Rising. "We are still being charged with water we cannot use and actually some people are getting water shutoffs."

She said Snyder should have declared a moratorium on the water bills since he acknowledged the water is still unsafe.

Shariff said the time the governor spent discussing Flint was too short and riddled with holes.

"I made a commitment to the people of Flint to fix it. We took immediate action in the following days and months and worked tirelessly to make Flint's water safe to drink again and to improve the entire city of Flint," Snyder said during his speech.

Shariff said Snyder did not take immediate action.

"The state did not really provide any action until there was an emergency declaration and that was well after there was international outrage," Shariff said.

She said her group will continue to demand a fix from the state.

"Our families deserve to be health. We need long term wrap around services for everyone that is impacted by the crisis," Shariff said.

