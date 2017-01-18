1 dead after four separate crashes on US-23 - WNEM TV 5

1 dead after four separate crashes on US-23

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Four separate crashes shutdown a Mid-Michigan highway and left one person dead. 

The first crash happened on southbound US-23, south of Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said a semi-truck and car collided, causing diesel fuel to leak from the semi. A hazmat crew was called in to clean up the mess. A 46-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. 

The second crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on southbound US-23 just north of the first crash scene. Investigators said the crash also involved a semi and pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, a 53-year-old Linden man, was taken to Genesys Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said. 

The driver of the semi, a 40-year-old Ohio man, was treated for minor injuries. 

The third crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on southbound US-23 at Hill Road, just over a mile north of the other crashes.

Officials said the crash involved three vehicles and was related to the traffic backup from the other accidents.

There was only one minor injury.

A fourth crash happened about 10 p.m. on northbound US-23 near the fatal crash scene. Two vehicles were involved and there was one minor injury.

Police said the crash may have been caused by people “gawking” at the other wreck.

