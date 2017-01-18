Bay City to scale back on Wenonah Park project if it proceeds - WNEM TV 5

Bay City to scale back on Wenonah Park project if it proceeds

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

It was a plan presented by supporters to enhance a local historic park, but that plan soon erupted into controversy.

It would have taken away more than 10,000 square feet of green space from Bay City's Wenonah Park so developers could build a multi-use pavilion.

Residents spoke out against the plans. On Wednesday they learned about plans to scale back the project.

David Green, chairman of the board for the Downtown Development Authority, said if the pavilion becomes reality it will not cost taxpayers a dime.

"By private donations. There wouldn't be any money for the pavilion from the city or from the Downtown Development Authority," Green said.

Part of those private funds come courtesy of the Nickless Family Chartiable Foundation. Arthur and Helen Nickless, both Bay City residents, spent a lot of their time at Wenonah Park while they were alive.

"You have to use it for a structure, a facility that would be located somewhere in Wenonah Park," Green said.

Click here for our previous coverage on the issue.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:47:22 GMT
    Source: WNEMSource: WNEM

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

  • Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:36:06 GMT
    Stock PhotoStock Photo

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

  • 7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-07-24 09:12:59 GMT

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.