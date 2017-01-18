Bay City to scale back on Wenonah Park project if it proceeds

It was a plan presented by supporters to enhance a local historic park, but that plan soon erupted into controversy.

It would have taken away more than 10,000 square feet of green space from Bay City's Wenonah Park so developers could build a multi-use pavilion.

Residents spoke out against the plans. On Wednesday they learned about plans to scale back the project.

David Green, chairman of the board for the Downtown Development Authority, said if the pavilion becomes reality it will not cost taxpayers a dime.

"By private donations. There wouldn't be any money for the pavilion from the city or from the Downtown Development Authority," Green said.

Part of those private funds come courtesy of the Nickless Family Chartiable Foundation. Arthur and Helen Nickless, both Bay City residents, spent a lot of their time at Wenonah Park while they were alive.

"You have to use it for a structure, a facility that would be located somewhere in Wenonah Park," Green said.

