Pistons pour in 42 in first, beat Atlanta

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Each of Detroit's starters scored in double figures, and the Pistons shot 49.5 percent from the field.

Tobias Harris had 19 points, Reggie Bullock finished with 15 and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit raced out to a 42-18 first-quarter lead and never trailed.

Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks.

