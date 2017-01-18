Police seek information in hit-and-run

The Vassar Police Department is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run accident.

It happened on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Main Street near Maple Avenue in the city.

The suspect was driving a 1999 to 2003 Jeep Cherokee that could be red in color. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage from the collision and fled the scene after hitting another vehicle, police said.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the vehicle and driver. If you have any information call police at 989-823-8531.

