Families living without clean water for 1,000 days

It's a landmark moment for thousands of Mid-Michigan residents still living without clean water.

Thursday marks 1,000 days since the water crisis began.

Back on April 25, 2014, the Vehicle City began drawing water from the Flint River and processing it without the right corrosion controls, causing lead to leach into many water lines across the city.

The lead pipelines contaminated household water supplies and will impact children for years to come.

Since then, the city has switched back to the Detroit water supply.

Several state and city officials face criminal charges and the pipes are being replaced. It's a process that expected to take another 1,000 days or more.

Meanwhile, the Flint City Council plans to hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Members will learn more about upgrades to the city's water plant as it prepares to take water from a new Lake Huron pipeline.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

TV5 has a unique perspective on the water crisis. Two of our on-air talent live in the city of Flint and deal with the water crisis every day. Here’s what they have to say about the daily challenges:

"It's been a year that I've been in the thick of it. We go through about four cases of bottled water that we purchase every week. We also use a Culligan water system and pick up two, five-gallon jugs twice a week. You wouldn't believe how often I forget. Something as simple as filling a pot of water to make pasta now requires me to grab several bottles of water." - TV5's David Custer

"It's a challenge to carry heavy cases of bottled water up multiple flights of stairs. Also, I wash my face and brush my teeth with faucet water and there isn't a single time that I don't worry about what I might be doing to my skin. I put a filter on my shower head and boil filtered water for hot tea or coffee in the morning." - TV5's Samaia Hernandez

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.