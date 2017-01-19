Local woman featured in weight loss issue of 'People' magazine

A Mid-Michigan woman is proud to say she's less than half the person she used to be.

Ashley O'Reilly, 21, of Saginaw is featured in the current issue of People magazine.

She told the magazine how she changed her life by changing her eating habits and losing 135 of her 250 pounds.

“The first week was the hardest, but I lost 10 lbs.,” O’Reilly said. “Every morning I would get on the scale, and even if I was just a few ounces down, it was really exciting.”

It's one of six stories in this year's "Half Their Size" issue featuring Oprah Winfrey on the cover.

