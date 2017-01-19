Investigation could reopen into surgical instrument cleaning

Michigan regulators could reopen an investigation of how the Detroit Medical Center ensures that surgical instruments are clean and sterile after another dirty tool was found.

The Detroit News reports that on Dec. 23 a laparoscopic grasper caked with old blood and brown ooze was marked as sterile and delivered to a Children's Hospital of Michigan operating room. The instrument was noticed and replaced before it could be used.

The medical center, known as DMC, says it's "reviewing the circumstances."

The tool was found a day after the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told DMC it was no longer in violation of health codes.

DMC has admitted that unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The problems were reported in August by the newspaper.

