#WantedWednesday: Searching for Richard Altman

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities in Midland are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Richard David Altman, 45, is described as approximately 5’3” tall and 135 pounds.

Altman is wanted for a felony warrant out of the 75th district court for aggravated assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713. 

