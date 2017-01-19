WantedWednesday: Searching for Richard Altman

Authorities in Midland are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Richard David Altman, 45, is described as approximately 5’3” tall and 135 pounds.

Altman is wanted for a felony warrant out of the 75th district court for aggravated assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

