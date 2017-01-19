Dog found with ears, nose cut off 'doing great' after surgery

A dog found with his ears and nose cut off is "doing great" after having reconstructive surgery Wednesday.

The Michigan Humane Society released a photo of the Rottweiler mix, named Baron, which was found in the city in January. The society says a concerned citizen called them after spotting the dog.

Investigator Mark Ramos says the maiming has caused the dog "a great deal of suffering."

The Humane Society said that Baron is doing well, and continues to heal. On Wednesday, Baron’s journey took another turn as Michigan State University veterinarians will lead surgical reconstruction of his nose and tail.

The surgery lasted around two hours and 30 minutes.

"His nasal passage is now covered and protected and his tail was shortened and sutured. Our veterinary team reports that he came through with flying colors, and is resting quietly while he recovers," the Michigan Humane Society posted on Facebook.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in Baron's case has gone from $2,500 to $40,000. It is a combination of funds from the Michigan Humane Society and donations.

