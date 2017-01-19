Dog found with ears, nose cut off 'doing great' after surgery

Bush Brothers & Co. announced Saturday a voluntary recall because of potentially defective side seams on certain cans of baked beans.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >
Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.More >
Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand.More >
A driver is lucky to be alive after a limousine bus was destroyed by fire over the weekend.More >
Many people dream of having lakefront property, but what happens when that property gets swallowed up by the elements of nature?More >
Authorities say a man has been arrested after being spotted chasing seagulls while naked on a popular northern Michigan beach.More >
