Reward offered in man's murder - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered in man's murder

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Courtesy: Crime Stoppers
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a reward in the murder of a Mid-Michigan man. 

Randy "Pluto" Johnson, 25, was shot to death on Friday, Oct. 25, 2013 around 1 a.m. 

He was in his 2008 Mustang heading northbound at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road on Flint's south side. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or download their new p3tips mobile app and submit a tip. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.