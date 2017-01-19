Reward offered in man's murder

Authorities are offering a reward in the murder of a Mid-Michigan man.

Randy "Pluto" Johnson, 25, was shot to death on Friday, Oct. 25, 2013 around 1 a.m.

He was in his 2008 Mustang heading northbound at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road on Flint's south side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or download their new p3tips mobile app and submit a tip.

