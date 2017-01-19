Firefighters quickly contain attic fire - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters quickly contain attic fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: WNEM Courtesy: WNEM
BYRON, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a garage fire Thursday morning. 

Smoke and ash was reportedly seen from the garage about 6:14 a.m. on E. Bath Road in Byron. 

The chief told TV5 when firefighters arrived it was discovered there was a fire in the attic of the garage. It was quickly contained but crews did initially have difficulty accessing the fire due to a hot spot. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

