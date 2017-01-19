Firefighters quickly contain attic fire

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a garage fire Thursday morning.

Smoke and ash was reportedly seen from the garage about 6:14 a.m. on E. Bath Road in Byron.

The chief told TV5 when firefighters arrived it was discovered there was a fire in the attic of the garage. It was quickly contained but crews did initially have difficulty accessing the fire due to a hot spot.

No injuries were reported.

