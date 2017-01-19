Cost of USPS Forever stamps to go up - WNEM TV 5

Cost of USPS Forever stamps to go up

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

If you need to buy stamps, you may want to stock up before this weekend.

The Detroit Free Press reports the price of mailing a one-ounce-first-class letter will jump from 47 cents to 49 cents on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The last increase was in January of 2014, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The term “Forever” refers to when the stamp can be put on an envelope, not how long its cost will remain unchanged.

They were first introduced in April 2007. 

