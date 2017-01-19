SCAM ALERT: Police warn of Consumers Energy phone scam

Authorities are warning local residents of a phone scam reported in the area.

Residents in Iosco County have reported receiving telephone calls from individuals claiming to be employees at Consumers Energy. They caller tells the homeowner they are behind on their power bill and their power will be shut off immediately if they don't send money to Green Dot Money Pack by going to a local Rite Aid.

The scammer goes on to tell people to use cash, cashier's checks or a debit card to pay the alleged debt.

The caller gives a phone number of 844-628-0904. The number has been proven not to be associated with Consumers Energy.

Police advise residents to immediately hang up on the caller.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.