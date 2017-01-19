Man sentenced in fatal crash that killed girlfriend, infant

A Mid-Michigan man will spend at least 12 years behind bars in connection with the death of his girlfriend and 4-month-old daughter.

Rodolfo Michael Sanchez, 35, was sentenced on Jan. 19 after he plead no contest to charges of OWI causing death and OWI causing serious injury in connection with the fatal car crash on June 24, 2016.

The accident happened at the corner of Michigan and Tulane in Carrollton Township. Police said Sanchez was driving a Chevy Malibu when it went off the road, striking a tree.

Lindsey Drake, 30, and her 4-month-old daughter Amiliana Sanchez died in the crash. Sanchez's sister, 18-year-old Nikki Cortez, was also hurt.

Sanchez, who is also Amiliana's father, was the person behind the wheel.

The Saginaw County prosecutor said Sanchez was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Judge Darnell Jackson said Sanchez will spend no more than 30-years behind bars.

"I don't blame anybody else for stopping this situation. I blame myself for driving that vehicle. For the rest of my life I'm gonna pay for the loss of two people who I loved with all my heart," Sanchez said. "I just want to tell her family, her mother and her children how sorry I am for what happened and it was an accident," Sanchez said.

Cortez said it was her choice to get in the car that night and isn't placing blame on her brother.

"I, Rudy, brother, do not wish for you to serve any time due to my injuries. I do not blame you for the accident that has occurred," she said.

Drake's father wasn't as forgiving and placed direct blame on Sanchez.

"When they told me that she had been killed in a car accident driven by Rodolfo Sanchez and that the baby was also dead, it was devastation. There's no other word for it," John Drake said.

