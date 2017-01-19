Sen. Ananich proposes stricter lead rules

On the 1,000 day since Flint residents have had safe drinking water, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) has once again proposed legislation aimed at eliminating all lead exposure in Michigan.

As you first heard on TV5 news at noon, one of the bills would incrementally lower the state’s lead action level in drinking water from 15 parts per billion (ppb) to 5 ppb by the end of 2021.

“It baffles me that we have to talk about these things in 2017,” Sen. Ananich said. “We should never gamble with the safety of our water. Our goal is zero lead in the water and I will keep fighting until we hit that mark.”

Ananich also introduced a two-bill package that would reestablish the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Control Commission. It would join the public and private sectors to prevent, increase awareness, test and treat childhood lead poisoning.

Ananich proposed the legislation last year, but it failed to go anywhere.

“Flint has been without safe drinking water now for 1,000 days,” Sen. Ananich said. “No community should ever have to go through what we have been going through, and no other parent should have to feel the despair of learning that their child has lead in their system. These bills are steps in the right direction to keep that from happening ever again in our state.”

