Cease and Desist Order issued against Breast Cancer Outreach Foundation

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has announced a cease and desist order against Breast Cancer Outreach Foundation, INC, saying funds were not used for the promised breast cancer research.

Schuette reports that in 2015, Breast Cancer Outreach Foundation (BCOF) raised $1,425,201, including $36,372 from the 2,003 paid pledges from Michigan residents.

The foundation raised the money by telling donors that funds would be used for breast cancer research grants, in support of a breast cancer vaccine, according to Shuette.

But he reports that during 2015, they made no grants, whether for breast cancer research or for any other purpose.

Schuette said instead the Florida-based corporation used the money raised to pay its professional fundraisers ($1.3 million) and to pay its President’s salary ($75k).

“I won’t tolerate deceptive fundraising. If a charity tells you it’s raising money for a specific purpose, it must use the money raised for that purpose,” said Schuette. “Donors should also be on guard against these deceptive practices. Remember: research the charity before you give."

Breast Cancer Outreach Foundation’s President, Neil G. Paulson, Sr., is also the President of another charitable organization, Help the Vets, Inc., that solicits in Michigan, according to Schuette.

The Office of Attorney General has put together a guide on charities, public safety organizations and professional fundraisers. You can find it here.

