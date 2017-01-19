Winter time blues...or grays

The last few weeks have left many with the gray-day blues, longing for some sunshine and an escape from the sleepy weather.

It’s no secret that winter, and January in particular, is a cloudy season/month. In January, Flint and Saginaw will see an average of 10 days sunny days. That means the remaining 21 days are either mostly or completely overcast.

December doesn’t fare much better. That is considered the cloudiest month of the year averaging only 9 days of sunshine. February is a little better with an average of around 11 days of sunshine for the month. That means for the whole 3 months of winter Michigan will only see about 30 days of sun.

We are 19 days into the month of January, and so far this month we have seen 4 days classified as mostly to completely sunny, 3 partly cloudy days, and 12 mostly to completely cloudy days. The last day with sunshine we saw was back on January 15th. And although that was only 4 days ago, for some, it feels much longer than that. The next 7 days don’t offer much hope either as each day is expected to be cloudy.

Being surrounded by water Michigan is no stranger to clouds. In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the state of Michigan is considered the 7th cloudiest state in America. Washington is ranked number 1 as the cloudiest state in America in case you were curious.

Don’t let the statistics get you down. Heading into spring, Michigan will average about 41 days of sunshine for the whole season. Just hold on, there are only 40 days until the start of meteorological spring (March 1) and 59 days left until the start of astronomical spring (March 20).

If you’re dreaming of summer you’ve got a bit of a wait. The summer solstice is 152 days away.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.