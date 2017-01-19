Suspicious death under investigation

A suspicious death is being investigated in Saginaw.

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police were called to the 2700 block of Auburn in Saginaw at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a death in a home.

It’s not clear if the victim is male or female.

The cause of death is also unclear.

