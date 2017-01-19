Officials issue ice warning ahead of Tip-Up Town

Officials are urging caution ahead of Tip-Up Town on Houghton Lake this weekend.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a few pressure cracks throughout the lake, and said ice is buckling up on shore, leading them to believe there is open water.

The department reports that some fishermen are reporting 12-18” of ice, but recent rain and warm temperatures are going to have an impact.

Tip-Up Town runs Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29 and has ice fishing contests, music, races and much more.

