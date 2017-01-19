Faces of Flint: Residents reflect on 1000 days of water crisis

Thursday marked the 1000th day of the Flint water crisis.

The countdown began when the city began drawing water from the Flint River and processing it without proper corrosion controls.

Lead began to seep into the water supply and filtered into homes across Flint, causing the water crisis.

"It feels like a lot more than 1,000. It feels like a lifetime," said Rene Stevens, Flint resident.

For Stevens, that lifetime has been spent living in the city of Flint. Even for her, it's tough to remember the last time clean, drinkable water flowed from the tap.

She said Flint residents are traumatized by what has happened in Flint over the last 1,000 days.

"My mother, she can't go out anywhere and she's stuck at home. And she was getting rashes all over her body and she lost a lot of her hair," Stevens said.

She said her daughter and the family dog developed severe rashes and skin conditions during the first days of the water crisis.

"I was bathing her in it. I didn't know," Stevens said.

Stevens, like many across the city who are still reliant on bottled water, are now just hoping to move on.

That includes Jason Scales, a father who said the last two plus years have been spent making sure his kids are protected at all times.

"When we first found out, we were more concerned about the kids and everything that was going on with them. So making sure there's water at the school for them. That would be an ideal thing to do, but it's all about keeping it moving now," Scales said.

He said he is grateful for state supported water distribution sites that provide clean water, but he feels government officials could have done more to heal his community.

"I feel it could have been a lot more help, but as people come together all we can do is come to places like this and it helps. All the bottled water they give out," Scales said.

As for Stevens, she said she has turned to prayer to get through the crisis and she urges other residents to join her.

"If everybody joins together and keeps their faith and prays that we're going to see an end to this," Stevens said.

