Faces of Flint: Residents reflect on 1000 days of water crisis

Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
A piece of family history is gone after a fire destroyed a Michigan barn and silo, claiming the lives of more than a dozen calves.More >
A piece of family history is gone after a fire destroyed a Michigan barn and silo, claiming the lives of more than a dozen calves.More >
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
Police are seeking the public's help identifying a theft suspect.More >
Police are seeking the public's help identifying a theft suspect.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
An Elk Ridge man and woman have been arrested following a disturbing monthlong investigation in which detectives say they discovered the couple gave drugs to their newborn while still in the hospital, and their other young children also tested positive for drugs.More >
An Elk Ridge man and woman have been arrested following a disturbing monthlong investigation in which detectives say they discovered the couple gave drugs to their newborn while still in the hospital, and their other young children also tested positive for drugs.More >
Brianna Vibert, 24, was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station at 3635 Miller Road in Genesee County on Saturday, July 15.More >
Brianna Vibert, 24, was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station at 3635 Miller Road in Genesee County on Saturday, July 15.More >
Many people dream of having lakefront property, but what happens when that property gets swallowed up by the elements of nature?More >
Many people dream of having lakefront property, but what happens when that property gets swallowed up by the elements of nature?More >
A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.More >
A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.More >