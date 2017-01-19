Flint residents not happy with timeline of pipe replacement

While crews make steady progress replacing Flint's water lines, many said it's not fast enough.

Nekeshia Williams is like a lot of Flint residents who believe lead pipe replacement is not happening fast enough.

"With all the money that's being poured into the city, why would it take three years," she said.

Three years is what city officials said it will take to replace all the lead service lines in Flint.

"It's one of those things that we're doing the best we can. Of course we'd love to be able to replace everyone's pipes instantly," said Mark Adas,city engineer.

Adas said speed is not the only issue. He said it takes time to inspect the new pipes and make sure they are installed correctly.

"We also have to keep the safety of the people. I mean if we're doing 20, 30,000 houses a year, we couldn't inspect enough of those. We'd have to hire 40 more people just to keep up with that many," Adas said.

He said the city does not have 40 more inspectors. He said he is aware some residents would like to see Flint follow Lansing's model. Lansing replaced its last lead service line earlier this year and more than 12,000 lines since 2004.

"Other communities, and I'm not trying to compare, it has taken 10, 15 years. And we're trying to get it done in just over three years," Adas said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.