Davison HS names Slezak as new varsity baseball coach

f you ever want to talk baseball, Jim Slezak is your man. Slezak, who has been named as the district’s

new Varsity Baseball Coach, has been passionate about the sport ever since he picked up a

bat and started playing the game at just 4 years old.

“I love baseball,” he said. “I’d sleep on a baseball field if I could. And my family knows that!”

A former player—including at the college and professional level, Slezak coached the seventh grade

Davison Middle School baseball team last year.

"Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program. We are excited to have him at

the helm,” said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Brown.

“Jim will bring excitement and enthusiasm to the Cardinal baseball program with his love for the

game and his commitment to the Davison community,” said Athletic Director Dave Beamer. “He

was successful on the field as a four-year varsity starter for Davison during high school as well as a

four-year starter for the Yale Baseball Club during college. The experience and resources that he

has collected as an avid student of the game will help in taking our program to the next level.”

Slezak was first introduced to the game of baseball by his father, Bob.

“My dad was involved with the Pittsburg Pirates organization,” Slezak said. “He didn’t make it to the

bigs but he did sign a contract. I loved listening to all the stories he had about the other players he

played with who went on to be professionals.”

As a youngster, Slezak remembers riding his bike from Woodcrest Hills to the VFW hall where there

were two baseball fields.

“Every day you just wanted to get on your bike and go play baseball,” he said. “I think Davison has

always been a great baseball community.”

Throughout the years, Slezak played in youth leagues and then in high school, serving as captain of

the team. He continued his baseball career at the college level when he went off to Yale University.

After graduation, he continued to pursue his passion and set out to play in the major leagues finding

a spot on the London Majors, a Class A baseball team in London, Ontario.

Copyright Davison Public Schools 2017. All rights reserved.