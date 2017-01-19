Ford Field to be WiFi ready for 2017 Lions season

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions and Verizon announced today that WiFi will be fully upgraded and available for fans and guests at Ford Field for the 2017 NFL season. Testing for upgraded WiFi in the main seating bowl, which was initiated in late-December (2016), will continue for the next few months and include upcoming stadium events. WiFi will be upgraded in the premium and concourse areas in the coming months and then tested and ready for the Lions’ season.



The Detroit Lions and Ford Field have made WiFi available to all guests with mobile smartphone devices regardless of cell service provider. Ford Field WiFi will be accessible during the upcoming testing phase.



“In addition to improving the WiFi system to provide strong and consistently reliable connectivity for our fans, it was equally important to open WiFi up for all Ford Field guests,” said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. “As we work with Verizon to finalize the WiFi system upgrades, we are excited to offer a guest experience that features the best wireless technology available.”



The new WiFi system has quadrupled capacity and new antennas throughout the bowl which will mean a better overall fan experience when browsing, posting and streaming content while at Ford Field.



“Fans have been waiting for this new WiFi system and we’re confident the wait will be worth it,” said Abby Knowles, executive director – network for Verizon. “Installation of the system was no easy feat and required boring into concrete along with the laying of additional fiber. But in the end it means truly a top-of-the-line system.”



Guests entering the perimeter of the stadium can connect to stadium WiFi by selecting ‘Ford Field WiFi’ and accepting the terms and conditions on the authentication page through their mobile browser. Many existing Verizon customers will automatically be authenticated, depending on their mobile device and operating system.



In order to access the network, users will be required to disable personal mobile hotspots on their device while connected to Ford Field WiFi per the accepted terms and conditions of use.

