Spirit's Keaton Middleton to assume the role as captain

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit Head Coach Spencer Carbery announced Thursday Keaton Middleton would assume the role as captain of the team for the remainder of the regular season. Carbery also announced Brady Gilmour and Hayden Hodgson will be the alternate captains.

“Keaton exemplifies what we want our players to stand for on and off the ice,” said Carbery. “He has demonstrated tremendous leadership qualities that are far beyond his years from day one. His work ethic on a daily basis and his ability to motivate teammates to be better are just a few of the qualities that he brings every day.”

Middleton, 18, is in his third season with the Spirit. He was serving as an alternate captain, but with the departure of Mitchell Stephens, the Toronto Maple Leaf prospect has been promoted into the captaincy. In 38 games this season, the 6’5, 235 pound rugged defenseman has one and nine assists and 27 penalty minutes.

Also being added into leadership roles are sophomore Brady Gilmour and overager Hayden Hodgson.

Gilmour, 17, has found his stride in his second OHL season. The Grafton, Ontario native has 14 goals and 14 assists is his NHL draft season. The 5’10, 170 pound center was the Spirit’s first round pick (sixth overall) in 2015.

Hodgson, 20, is in his second season with the Spirit after being added at last season’s trade deadline. The native of Leamington, Ontario is having a career season with 43 points in 41 games to lead the hockey club. Hodgson was named the CHL Player of the Week the week of December 5th scoring seven goals and two assists in three games.

