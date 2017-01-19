Preview: Spirit Look to Soar past Colts

BARRIE, Ont. – On Friday, the Saginaw Spirit (15-20-5-3, 9th Western Conference) take on the Barrie Colts (12-24-4-1, 10th Eastern Conference) for the final meeting this season. The Spirit took the first game back on November 5 by a 4-2 score at The Dow Event Center. The puck drops at 7:30.

The Spirit are coming off of a tough weekend against two top teams in the entire Canadian Hockey League. The London Knights swept the Spirit in a home-and-home series. Friday night in London, the Knights took a 5-1 decision led by two goals from Carolina Hurricanes prospect Janne Kuokkanen. In Saginaw Saturday, the Spirit battled back from down 3-1 in the second period to tie. Dante Salituro spoiled the comeback scoring with under 5:00 to go in the game to give London the 4-3 win. A Sunday matinee in Windsor spelled trouble for the Spirit again, dropping their fourth in a row to the high-powered Spitfires, 5-1. Mikhail Sergachev scored two goals in the game.

The Colts are winless in their last four games and currently sit eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Colts are led offensively by overage player Anthony Stefano. The Sault Ste. Marie native has 38 points in 41 games this season. Former Spirit goaltender David Ovsjannikov has appeared in 25 games this season posting a 6-11-3-1.

On November 5, the Spirit beat the Colts 4-2 at The Dow Event Center. Tye Felhaber and Matthew Kreis each scored a goal and an assist as the Spirit put a season-high 50 shots on goal. Evan Cormier made 29 saves in the Spirit victory.

