Youth showcase water crisis in film festival

Thursday marked 1000 days since the Flint water crisis began.

It is a disaster that has affected every resident who lives or works in the Vehicle City.

The Youth Film Festival shows films prepared by students about how the crisis has affected their lives.

"In today's society one of the most prevailing things I think that's important is to tell your story," said Justin Brown, with the film festival.

Brown knows what it's like to have a story to tell, having lived through Flint's water crisis. That's why he is proud to be a part of Flint's second Youth Film Festival, where filmmakers from middle school to college tell their own story.

"Whether it's what we did when we got up this morning, what we ate for breakfast, how our day was. You know, a story about goblins or rocket ships," Brown said.

Story subjects cover a variety of topics from fiction to non-fiction, all spanning the lives of Flint's adolescence.

"In non-fiction we had a lot of documentaries about the Flint water crisis and some behind the scenes footage of films that other students had made and those did really well in the festival. It's a really great thing to have for youth because you don't really see film-making taught in school and you see sites pop up like Vine. You have YouTube, there's Vimeo. There's a lot of ways to get your art out, but we want to give them a head start to make their art really great," said Alex Douglas, with the film festival.

