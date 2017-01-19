Places of worship helping Flint residents

Flint residents living off of bottled water rely on local churches to provide their most basic of needs.

Many in the community turn to the faith community for clean drinking water and for support.

"To be able to help the local community and even our church members. If they need water they know they can come here Monday through Friday to get it," said Glenna Gates, church administrator at Grace Emmanuel.

The baptist church was selected to be a distribution site about three months ago.

They began housing clean bottled water long before it became one of several sites across the city where residents who are unable to drink tap water come to pick up cases of bottled water.

"We actually still house water here for our congregation. So if anyone needed water they can still come here and even on Sunday with the distribution center not being here on Sunday. We can still give out water 'cause we house water locally," Gates said.

More than water is pouring into churches across the city from churches and organizations across the country who have heard about this ongoing crisis and want to help.

"We had the Kansas City area that's part of the Black Panther Party and they called to find out exactly what the people of Flint are needing. So not only did they donate shower heads, we also have baby wipes," Gates said.

