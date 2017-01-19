Schools running out of snow days

Whether it was heavy snow or icy roads, school districts across Mid-Michigan have already surpassed their allotted number of snow days.

It's only January and Mt. Pleasant schools have used all of their built in snow days.

"We used to plow snow with the school bus and get around on the ice, but I'm not sure that back in the day if they would've had icy conditions like this they didn't cancel as well," Superintendent Mike Pung said.

He said the district has been forced to close school so often because of snow and ice on rural roads that school buses have a hard time driving on.

"If you look at snow, I kind of look at that as one dilemma. Whereby you can plow that and move it around and if you have the right kind of tires you can get a little traction and you can still move. When you get a layer of ice on the road all bets are off," Pung said.

Pung said he would prefer having to make up a snow day in June rather than have school during bad weather and put students in danger.

"As I've said before, I'd much rather add a day on to the end of the school year as to take a chance with the safety of the students," Pung said.

Students in Saginaw, Grand Blanc and Essexville are running out of snow days too. They used four of their allotted six days and Flint has used three.

