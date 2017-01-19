Prosecutor: Use of stun gun didn't cause inmate's death - WNEM TV 5

Prosecutor: Use of stun gun didn't cause inmate's death

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
IONIA, MI (AP) -

A prosecutor says an autopsy has shown a prison guard's' use of a stun gun to subdue a state prisoner didn't lead to his death.

WOOD-TV reported Thursday that Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler cleared the stun gun use as the cause of the Sept. 27 death of 24-year-old Dustin Szot at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. Butler declined to disclose the cause of death because state police are still investigating.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Szot and another prisoner were fighting after lunch and told to stop. That's when the prison guard used a stun gun on both inmates.

Members of Szot's family have said they believe excessive force was used.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.