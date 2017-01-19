Mid-Michigan residents prepare for Trump's inauguration

While plenty of people will be in Washington on Friday for the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, plenty of people in Mid-Michigan will be watching as well.

Not everyone is excited to watch Trump step into office, but many said they will be tuning in to see history made and the changing of power in America.

"It's one of the biggest days our country has," Marcus Fitzpatrick said.

He said he enjoys watching the ceremony. He even traveled to Washington D.C. eight years ago to see President Obama's inauguration.

Fitzpatrick saved himself a trip this year, saying the mood is different this time around.

"I just want to see how he plays it. No matter how you feel. He's a little unpredictable so I want to sit back and see how things go," Fitzpatrick said.

From immigration to trade, Trump has been outspoken of his plans once he becomes president.

"He's a good businessman and I'm curious what he will do with our country. He mentioned he might increase taxes on imports from foreign countries if U.S. companies moved over there," Jim Horny said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.