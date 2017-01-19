Power restored to customers in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to customers in Midland

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

There were about 1,000 Consumers Energy customers without power in Midland Thursday night

The outage happened about 7:45 p.m. and was out for about three hours.

The outage happened because a power line fell down at Saginaw and Patrick.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.