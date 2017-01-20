Hit the brakes! Widespread fog for morning commute

Widespread fog could make for a difficult commute Friday morning.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron counties.

Roads will also become wet as rain gradually moves into the area.

Drivers are cautioned to expect rapid decreases in visibility and should allow for extra braking this morning.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.