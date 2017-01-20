Police investigate 'suspicious' death - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate 'suspicious' death

Posted:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Saginaw. 

A body was found Thursday afternoon inside a home on W. Auburn Drive near Livingston. 

There is no word on who the victim was, or how they died. 

