Boy, 14, dies after SUV hits road grader

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died after the SUV in which he was a passenger crashed into an Iron County Road Commission vehicle in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The crash happened Wednesday near Iron River as the grader was clearing the shoulder of the road following recent snowfall.

The sheriff's department says Justin Henschel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, identified as a 35-year-old Iron River resident, and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries. The passengers were a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The operator of the grader had minor injuries and sought his own treatment. The crash closed a portion of U.S. highway 2 for about seven hours. The cause is under investigation.

