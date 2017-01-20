Man hurt after truck goes airborne during crash

A man is in the hospital after authorities say he may have suffered from a medical condition, causing a crash in Tuscola County.

The crash happened at around 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 on Deckerville Road near Hurds Corner Road in Ellington Township.

Investigators said the driver, a 67-year-old Cass City man, lost control of his truck and left the road, striking a large rock.

The truck then went airborne and came back down, rolling over and hitting a tree that had recently been cut down and was lying in a ditch. The truck rolled once more and came to rest on its wheels.

Police believe the driver suffered from a medical condition, which caused the crash.

The fire department was called in to remove the trapped driver from his vehicle. He was then taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

