Plans would turn former General Motors site into park

Plans call for turning property along the Saginaw River that once housed a General Motors foundry and landfill into parkland.

The Michigan's Department of Natural Resources plans to buy 334 acres of former GM property in Saginaw from the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust for a nominal cost of $10 and turn it into an urban park.

Marc Miller, deputy director of regional initiatives for the DNR, says the trust recognized the "importance to the community" of the property. It includes wetlands, shallow ponds and a forested river corridor. Uses could include fishing, hiking and biking.

The RACER Trust took over sites around the country left behind in Detroit-based GM's 2009 bankruptcy reorganization. The former General Motors Saginaw Malleable Metals foundry once operated at the property.

