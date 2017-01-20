Drunken men arrested for shooting into open field from vehicle

Authorities have arrested two men who are accused of shooting semi-automatic weapons from a vehicle into an open field.

It happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 about 11:21 a.m. at the intersection of Shepherd and Weidman Roads in Denver Township.

During their investigation, deputies found 20-year-old Andrew Vasquez of Mt. Pleasant and 18-year-old Rahman Muhammad of Detroit were drunk when they loaded two uncased semi-automatic rifles and “for no known reason” began firing the weapons into an open field.

Police said there were no people around them at the time and no homes in the area where shots were fired.

Several empty bullet casings were found on the floor of the vehicle. A .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle and a 7.62 caliber semi-automatic weapon were found as well.

Both Vasquez and Muhammad were arraigned on weapons offense charges.

>>>Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.