Dogs to be put down after attack on child, 3 others

Two dogs have been surrendered to a local animal shelter to be euthanized after they attacked a child, a teen and two adults.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at a home in the 3300 block of Binscarth Avenue in Saginaw.

Director Lisa Stoffel at the Animal Care Center in Saginaw told TV5 a 15-year-old boy and a 7-year-old walked into the home when the child let a squeal at the sight of two male pit bull-German shepherd-mix dogs, named Louie and Frankie.

Stoffel believes the noise startled the dogs and when the child ran toward the back door, both attacked. The dogs bit the child’s legs, arms, back and neck, Stoffel said.

The teen boy, his mother and the dogs’ owner tried to pry the animals off the girl and were also bitten in the process, Stoffel said.

All four were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The girl suffered the worst of the attack and had to get several stitches. They have all since been released from the hospital, Stoffel said.

Animal Control Officer Trish Barnes told Stoffel the dogs were well-fed, in good care and hadn’t been abused. Stoffel said the teen and child had been to the home before and the dogs never showed signs of aggression prior to the incident.

Louie and Frankie were surrendered to the Animal Care Center to be euthanized. The dogs are under a 10-day quarantine where they have shown no signs of aggression, Stoffel said.

Unless the owner changes their mind, they will be put down on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.