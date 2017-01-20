Man arrested for sexually abusing teen for years - WNEM TV 5

Man arrested for sexually abusing teen for years

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Office
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man is in jail after police say he sexually abused a teen for several years.

Jason Wilson, 40, of Farwell has been charged and arraigned on several criminal sexual conduct charges.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the 11000 block of South Road in Surrey Township on Jan. 9.

During their investigation, police said they found Wilson was having inappropriate relations with a 16-year-old child for the last three or four years.

Wilson was immediately arrested on unrelated warrants out of Bay County and Gratiot County. He was later charged and arraigned on the criminal sexual conduct charges.

He is currently being held in the Clare County Jail.

A bond has been set for $50,000 cash.

>>>Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.