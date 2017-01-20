Man arrested for sexually abusing teen for years

A Mid-Michigan man is in jail after police say he sexually abused a teen for several years.

Jason Wilson, 40, of Farwell has been charged and arraigned on several criminal sexual conduct charges.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the 11000 block of South Road in Surrey Township on Jan. 9.

During their investigation, police said they found Wilson was having inappropriate relations with a 16-year-old child for the last three or four years.

Wilson was immediately arrested on unrelated warrants out of Bay County and Gratiot County. He was later charged and arraigned on the criminal sexual conduct charges.

He is currently being held in the Clare County Jail.

A bond has been set for $50,000 cash.

