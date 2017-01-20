Man sought for probation violation after vicious dog mauling

Authorities say a 63-year-old Detroit man whose pit bulls mauled another man has violated his court-ordered probation.

Derick Felton is listed on the Michigan Department of Corrections offender website as absconding from probation in November 2015, meaning he didn't report to a probation officer as scheduled.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Felton's arrest.

Felton's dogs attacked Steve Constantine as he tried to feed them in 2014. Constantine lost most of his left arm, his left leg below the knee and his left ear. Police killed one dog. Eleven others were captured and euthanized.

In September 2015, Felton was sentenced to two years' probation for harboring dangerous animals that caused injuries. The judge criticized state law for preventing him from ordering prison time.

