Man reaches plea agreement in fire at Michigan ski resort

Man reaches plea agreement in fire at Michigan ski resort

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI (AP) -

A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has reached a plea agreement.

The Emmet County prosecutor's office says 31-year-old David Soltysiak of Petoskey pleaded no contest Friday to second-degree arson and felonious assault. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. He's been ordered held without bond.

Twelve people were injured Dec. 11 in a fire at the main lodge at Boyne Highlands.

A police affidavit filed in Emmet County court says a guard was trying to evacuate people from the lodge when he encountered Soltysiak. Investigators say he refused to put down a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the guard.

